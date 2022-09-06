Radical World Finals 2022 in Las Vegas confirmed

A four-day, action-packed, end-of-season finale for the global Radical Motorsport community confirmed for 9th-13th November 2022 as Radical celebrates 25 years of success.

The announcement of the Radical World Finals celebrates what has been a highly successful period of turnaround and growth for Radical Motorsport, culminating its position as the UK’s largest race car manufacturer. A global gathering on this scale and in such an iconic destination is testament to the 2016 transformation strategy executed by CEO Joe Anwyll, which also saw the ambitious launch of two new models during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The five-day World Finals program will guarantee an unforgettable formula for Radical owners and enthusiasts with four days of racing on track at Spring Mountain, off-track activities including celebrations and banquet dinners, and of course awards for those with a competitive streak.

Spring Mountain has been involved with Radical for almost two decades and has grown to become one of the most successful Radical dealers in the world. The world-class nine-mile track is usually only available to Spring Mountain’s private members and has a fantastic combination of fast sweeping corners, quick esses, off-camber turns, over 125ft of elevation change and high-speed straights. With replicas of some of racing’s most famous corners including the Watkins Glen ‘Bus Stop’ and Laguna Seca’s ‘Corkscrew’, the track provides a challenging experience for every level of driver.

“With a growing dealer community currently standing at 33 dealers across 21 countries, the return of worldwide travel, alongside drivers and dealers requesting events like this, we knew the time to do the World Finals was now,” said Joe Anwyll, CEO of Radical Motorsport.

“The Radical and Spring Mountain teams have worked closely to create something for the entire family and Radical Motorsport community. We are honored that Spring Mountain are hosting the event, and the joint cooperation is testament to our excellent partnership. We understand that the off-track camaraderie is often as, if not more, important than the time racing at the circuit. We’ve got a range of activities, from excursions to evening networking, dinners, and the important awards celebrations for the racing winners; all from the stunning and recently-renovated Spring Mountain Motor Resort and its surroundings.”

Dave Petrie, CEO of Spring Mountain, said: “This is going to be an unforgettable and historical moment in time for both Spring Mountain and Radical. Our Spring Mountain Racing team has amazing onsite facilities tailored specifically to caring for Radical race cars, and with our new signature track, Charleston Peak, it’s the perfect place to host a world final unlike anything we have ever seen before. We are very proud and honored to have such a great partnership with Radical and can’t wait to welcome the world’s best-of-the-best to race at our track! It’ll be the thrill of a lifetime.”

Existing owners from around the world will be able to ship their Radical directly to Spring Mountain, with spares and factory technical support available onsite. Fully supported arrive and drive packages will also offer the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the latest SR3 XX or SR10 models provided by the Spring Mountain Racing School and Radical’s US dealer network.

Further detail and the booking process can be found here.