VIDEO: Inside Portland's Turn 1

By September 3, 2022 3:31 PM

By |

Portland’s Turn 1 is where most of the accidents occur during IndyCar’s annual visit to Oregon. Take a look at the corner and what makes contact such an easy and frequent outcome.

, IndyCar, Videos

