VIDEO: Inside Portland's Turn 1

Portland’s Turn 1 is where most of the accidents occur during IndyCar’s annual visit to Oregon. Take a look at the corner and what makes contact such an easy and frequent outcome.
IndyCar 1hr ago
McLaughlin rockets to pole in Penske-dominated Portland IndyCar qualifying
Pole position for the Portland Grand Prix would be settled between the Team Penske trio of Josef Newgarden, Will Power, Scott McLaughlin, the (…)
Road to Indy 1hr ago
D'Orlando comes from behind to win USF2000 championship in Portland
The air of unpredictability that has characterized this year’s Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship continued Saturday morning in a (…)
NASCAR 3hr ago
Logano takes critical first Cup playoff pole at Darlington
Joey Logano will start from the pole in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener at Darlington Raceway with a fast lap of 168.521mph (29.181s). (…)
NASCAR 4hr ago
Suarez undeterred by Darlington inspection failure penalties
Daniel Suarez is unconcerned about the hole his No. 99 Trackhouse Racing team will be in at the start of Sunday’s race at Darlington (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Verstappen hails Red Bull turnaround after ‘full risk’ pole lap
Max Verstappen says he took “full risk” on his pole position lap to complete an impressive Red Bull turnaround in qualifying at the (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago
Power, Penske rule second Portland IndyCar practice
Team Penske was fast throughout Saturday morning’s practice session for the NTT IndyCar Series at Portland International Raceway, making (…)
NASCAR 5hr ago
Cindric leads Darlington Cup practice
Team Penske rookie and first-time NASCAR Cup Series playoff driver Austin Cindric made the first statement of the weekend at Darlington (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Schumacher revels in unexpected Q3 appearance
Mick Schumacher admits he wasn’t expecting to reach Q3 at the Dutch Grand Prix after putting himself in a position to score points as he (…)
NASCAR 6hr ago
Austin Dillon to get new crew chief for 2023
Austin Dillon confirmed Saturday morning that Justin Alexander would not be his crew chief at Richard Childress Racing next season. “This (…)
Formula 1 6hr ago
Verstappen and Ferrari drivers condemn ‘stupid’ fans throwing flares
Max Verstappen and the Ferrari drivers all criticized fans who threw flares onto the track during qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix. Q2 (…)
