IndyCar Portland Turn 1 start and bypass rules set

After logging two practice sessions and qualifying at the Portland Grand Prix, the NTT IndyCar Series has finalized its plans for how Sunday’s race will be started and how its drivers are expected to handle adversity at the Turn 1 chicane.

All teams received a memo from the series on Saturday afternoon that spells out two key items:

The acceleration zone for the pole winner at the start of the race will be at the exit of Turn 12.

Drivers who shortcut the Turn 2 apex over the curbing must make every effort to utilize the second Turn 1 runoff chicane. Failure to follow this procedure will result in a review and penalties may apply.

The original consideration of having the start take place closer to Turn 1, where drivers would arrive to the tightening corner at a lower speed, has been traded for an earlier start in the hope of having the field of 25 drivers reach the first corner with greater separation which, in theory, would reduce the likelihood of collisions.

The penultimate round of the championship (available on NBC and Peacock) starts Sunday at 12 p.m. PT.