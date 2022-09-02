Applications open for CGR/PNC Bank Women in Motorsports internship program

Chip Ganassi Racing and PNC Bank today announced the open application window for the 2023 Women in Motorsports internship program.

The program, which is designed to support the next generation of women to succeed as engineers, mechanics, entrepreneurs and in other motorsports-related careers, is entering its second year. College students from around the country have until Sept. 30, 2022 to apply for the fully-funded program set for summer 2023.

Women in Motorsports was launched in March as part of PNC’s national commitment to drive awareness and support for gender equality and economic inclusion for women in the workforce. The initiative is led by a group of mentors at CGR that includes Angela Ashmore, a race engineer who recently became the first female crew member to be part of an Indianapolis 500 winning team.

“This program gives young women a chance to experience motorsports firsthand, to use their knowledge in a highly competitive industry and see what a team-first organization is all about,” said Ashmore. “We had the pleasure of working with some amazing women this summer and are fortunate that a few are staying on while finishing their studies.”

”We are excited to be able to bring the internship back and provide more young women the opportunity to get this hands-on experience next summer,” said Debbie Guild, PNC head of Enterprise Technology and Security. “We are working closely with the team on new ways to enhance the program and share learnings with everyone. I had the privilege of spending time with the women in this year’s inaugural class and was proud to hear of their progress and excitement. I also think you’re seeing similar programs now as a result of our success and the coverage we’ve received. We’re looking forward to making this program even stronger for 2023 and creating more interest and opportunity in the sport.”

Interns will be fully integrated into CGR’s NTT IndyCar Series teams, including six-time champion Scott Dixon and the No. 9 PNC Bank Honda crew. With projects ranging from engine builds and electronic design in the team’s Indianapolis headquarters, to race day duties and performance modifications at tracks across the country, the internship class will be able to use this opportunity as a launchpad toward a career in motorsports.

Click here to learn more.