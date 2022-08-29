Inside the SCCA, with Brian Mason

My guest on episode 57 of Inside the SCCA – presented by Blayze Coaching – is Brian Mason. He’s leading the team putting together this year’s Solo Nationals. We take a look at what is unique about this year’s both on the competition side as well as some of the things that go on after the last run of the day! It’s everything you need to know for this year’s Solo Nationals. We also look ahead at what’s on tap for next year’s 50th running of the event.