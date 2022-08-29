Inside the SCCA, with Brian Mason

My guest on episode 57 of Inside the SCCA – presented by Blayze Coaching – is Brian Mason. He’s leading the team putting together this year’s Solo Nationals. We take a look at what is unique about this year’s both on the competition side as well as some of the things that go on after the last run of the day! It’s everything you need to know for this year’s Solo Nationals. We also look ahead at what’s on tap for next year’s 50th running of the event.
IMSA 2hr ago
Meyer Shank Racing retains Tom Blomqvist for 2023 Acura LMDh program
Meyer Shank Racing will retain Tom Blomqvist for its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTP campaign next season as it transitions to (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
McLaren has "multiple plans" as it awaits CRB outcome
McLaren has “multiple plans” for its 2023 driver line-up as it awaits the outcome of the FIA’s Contract Recognition Board regarding (…)
IMSA 5hr ago
Honda's new IMSA powerplant has IndyCar roots
The numbers are anything but a coincidence. Honda Performance Development’s new 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6 NTT IndyCar Series engine (…)
IndyCar 6hr ago
Rahal continuing to push for Pittsburgh street race
Graham Rahal has been inspired by all that transpired from introducing team sponsor Hy-Vee to the NTT IndyCar Series and the amazing Hy-Vee (…)
NASCAR 7hr ago
Austin Dillon on "staying in the moment" to clinch vital win
As a sports fan, Austin Dillon knows every athlete lives for that clutch moment. Dillon had his Sunday at Daytona International Speedway (…)
Formula 1 8hr ago
Despite missing podium, Russell rates Mercedes faster than Ferrari
George Russell believes Mercedes had a quicker car than Ferrari in race trim at the Belgian Grand Prix and was disappointed to miss out (…)
Formula 1 8hr ago
"Sometimes we are not doing mistakes which have been perceived as mistakes" - Binotto
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says his team was brave to make a late pit stop with Charles Leclerc in the Belgian Grand Prix and (…)
NASCAR 18hr ago
By the numbers: The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff field is a mix of experience and youth, new faces and others returning after time being left out. Chase (…)
NASCAR 20hr ago
Truex falls short, misses out on Cup playoffs after Daytona crash
Martin Truex Jr. finished eighth in the regular season finale Sunday afternoon at Daytona International Speedway and made up 22 points on (…)
IMSA 21hr ago
Pfaff, Winward victorious in IMSA GT Challenge at VIR
The lone yellow in the Michelin GT Challenge at Virginia International Raceway, the penultimate round of the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar (…)
Comments