Hamilton accepts blame but unhappy with Alonso comments

Lewis Hamilton says the collision with Fernando Alonso in the Belgian Grand Prix was his fault, but that the Spaniard’s comments over team radio mean he won’t speak to him in person.

Hamilton was trying to overtake Alonso around the outside at Les Combes on the opening lap when he turned in too tightly and was launched into the air by the Alpine’s front left wheel. Alonso took to team radio to say: “What an idiot! Closing the door from the outside. We had a mega start but this guy only knows how to drive and start in first.”

It was a collision that Hamilton took responsibility for afterwards, saying: “It was definitely my fault today.

“So unfortunate. I mean, it’s motor racing. I gave it everything. I tried to overtake on the outside into Turn 5, I just didn’t leave quite enough space and I paid the price for it. So yeah, it wasn’t intentional. It just happened.

“I almost broke my back coming down. So it’s a big, big hit. I remember just looking at the ground. So it was quite high. It was definitely high up. I’m grateful to be still alive and in shape.

“I could hear something’s broken in the gearbox. Coming down I would have broken so much in the back end. So I was told to stop. But obviously in that moment, you’re hopeful you can keep going. But, not meant to be.”

Hamilton was later made aware of Alonso’s radio comments, and says he would have spoken to his former teammate about the incident prior to hearing that reaction.

“I don’t really have a response to it. I know that’s how things feel in the heat of the moment, but it’s nice to know how he feels about me. And so it’s better that it’s out in the open how he feels. Like I said it wasn’t intentional and I take responsibility for it — that’s what adults do.”

Asked if he will talk to Alonso afterwards, Hamilton replied: “No, no. I mean, I would have until I heard what he said.”

