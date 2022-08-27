Coke Zero Sugar 400 postponed to 10 a.m. ET Sunday due to rain

The NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway has been postponed to 10 a.m. ET Sunday because of inclement weather.

CNBC will broadcast the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Severe storms moved into the area after 2 p.m. ET Saturday and continue to drench the speedway. All attempts at drying the track and finding a window to start the race never made much progress.

Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott will start on the front row when the field takes the green flag. Larson is the reigning series champion, and Elliott wrapped up the regular-season championship last weekend.

Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. go into the playoff-deciding race as the final two drivers on the provisional playoff grid. Both are winless with Blaney 25 points ahead of Truex.

Truex cannot be bumped from the playoff grid on points. He and Blaney can only be unseated by another new winner, with a potential bump depending on which of the two ends up 16th on the grid come the end of the 400 mile race.

Truex starts 13th, and Blaney starts 16th.

There are 37 drivers entered in at Daytona.