THROWBACK: Robin Miller's A.J. Foyt Dictionary

Today marks one year since we lost our friend, colleague, in-house raconteur and occasional agitator Robin Miller. Grab a mixed dozen box of donuts and settle in to enjoy Robin at his best as he delivers the first-ever fan guide to A.J. Foyt vernacular.
IMSA 12hr ago
De Angelis looking for a little luck in IMSA GTD title hunt
A mere 125 points separate the top five teams in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD class with two events left. With about a (…)
Formula 1 13hr ago
Andretti not only new F1 team hopeful, just the most vocal - Domenicali
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says Andretti is merely the most vocal among a group of several aspiring new teams, and that he (…)
Insights & Analysis 15hr ago
MEDLAND: McLaren’s big Ricciardo call and what comes next
It had been coming for a while, but finally we have confirmation of the split between Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren, with one year of a (…)
Trans Am 15hr ago
Trans Am Series and SVRA to visit World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023
SpeedTour has announced the addition of World Wide Technology Raceway to the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli and Sportscar Vintage (…)
IMSA 16hr ago
Crone showing promise in her second Prototype Challenge season
In just her second season of prototype racing, Courtney Crone is gaining attention. Enough so that she’s been named a finalist for (…)
NASCAR 18hr ago
Hamlin still ‘dangerous’ but also frustrated as playoffs loom
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are a week away, and a few championship favorites seem clear. Chase Elliott leads the series in wins and his (…)
Insights & Analysis 18hr ago
OPINION: Classic road courses are the heart of IMSA
Over almost half a century, whether as a fan or working in some capacity in the racing industry, I’ve been fortunate enough to visit (…)
TV 19hr ago
Racing on TV, August 26-28
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites: LucasOilRacing.TV MAVTV.com MotorTrendOnDemand.com (…)
Formula 1 20hr ago
Haas ‘a different place’ in 2022 - Steiner
The morale at Haas has changed so much over the past 12 months that it is now “a different place” to work, according to team principal (…)
Formula 1 20hr ago
Ricciardo set on staying in F1: ‘This isn’t it for me’
Daniel Ricciardo admits his future in Formula 1 is unclear after his early departure from McLaren, but insists that he still has the (…)
Comments