THROWBACK: Robin Miller's A.J. Foyt Dictionary

Mark Glendenning

During his 20+ career in racing, Mark has been placed into a headlock by a multiple grand prix winner, escaped a GT car that caught fire during a hot lap, and almost navigated a rally car into a pond. He’s also had the good fortune to have reported on hundreds of races around the world, first while working for a national publication in his native Australia, and later during his years with Autosport in the UK. He moved to the U.S. in 2012, and after a serving as a contributor to RACER he joined the publication full-time in 2015. Mark now serves as Editor of RACER.com, and is also involved in the production of the magazine.