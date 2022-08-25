THROWBACK: Robin Miller's A.J. Foyt Dictionary

By August 25, 2022 6:35 AM

Today marks one year since we lost our friend, colleague, in-house raconteur and occasional agitator Robin Miller. Grab a mixed dozen box of donuts and settle in to enjoy Robin at his best as he delivers the first-ever fan guide to A.J. Foyt vernacular.

