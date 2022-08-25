RM Sotheby's celebrates a Pebble Beach Concours win and $239.2 million in sales

RM Sotheby’s flagship auction grossed $239,258,340 in total sales this past weekend over the company’s record-breaking three-night auction in Monterey, Calif, with an impressive 95 percent of all lots sold.

After the historic sale, RM Auto Restorations, RM Sotheby’s in-house restoration shop, won “Best of Show” for an unprecedented seventh time, setting yet another record for most wins at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance for any restoration shop. The 1932 Duesenberg Model J Figoni Sports Torpedo was sourced by and received an exhaustive, no expense spared restoration in Blenheim, Canada, by the RM Auto team.

Gord Duff, Global Head of Auctions, stated, “The entire team will never forget this week after months of preparation. What RM Sotheby’s and RM Auto Restorations achieved at Monterey Car Week is a direct reflection of the drive, passion, and unparalleled expertise in our field. Our specialist and research teams are the best in the world, and our clients know that when they buy something like the 1924 Hispano-Suiza “Tulipwood” that we sold this weekend, it is thoroughly documented with exacting history which gives confidence when bidding. We’re looking forward to an exceptional year and we expect to continue with the incredible momentum that we’ve gained to date.”

