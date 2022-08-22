Andretti announces plans for new $200m headquarters

Andretti Global will invest $200,000,000 in a new 575,000 square-foot shop in Fishers, Indiana, with the goal of moving into the facility by 2025.

According to the team, the shop will “occupy approximately 90-acres alongside the up-and-coming Nickel Plate Trail, the Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve and near the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport. The new global headquarters would add up to 500 jobs to the local community by early 2026.”

The sprawling facility will house “Andretti’s global commercial functions and the base of operations for the team’s current NTT IndyCar Series, Indy Lights and IMSA programs and other future racing initiatives. In addition to housing day-to-day operations for the racing team, the building will be home to the advanced research and development of Andretti Technologies. The collaborative campus will feature modern technologies and create a work-life environment for the benefit of our team, fans and partners.”

The new shop is the third of its kind to be announced this year, with Arrow McLaren SP and IndyCar driver Graham Rahal recently announcing large new bases to be constructed in Indiana for their respective racing and business operations.

“Indiana holds an important place in the history of racing, and in my career as a driver and an owner; I’m happy to confirm that the Racing Capital of the World will continue to be the home of our global racing efforts for a long time to come,” said company owner Michael Andretti. “We’re excited about our plans for the new campus and looking forward to becoming a part of the Fishers community.

“Over the past 20 years, I’ve worked to expand our operations and I’m proud of our steps to create a diverse racing portfolio.

“Our current facility has served us well. Our team has expanded in both competition and commercial areas and our people deserve the best environment and resources available. I’m excited to have so many of our teams under one roof as we continue to build and grow.

“For us, it’s about more than just having somewhere to work on the cars; it’s about having a global motorsport home and sharing that with our people, our fans and our sponsors to advance the sport and leave a lasting legacy.”