Porsche, Toyota, Aston Martin, BMW take GT4 America class wins at Road America

The Toyota Supras’ status as the quickest cars in the Pirelli GT4 America field was challenged Sunday at Road America by the Aston Martins, as their turbocharged V8s ensured some exciting action at the front of the field towards the race two’s end in Pro-Am. Toyota still claimed the CrowdStrike Fastest Lap of 2m18.311s, which was set by Aaron Telitz in the No. 69 Smooge Racing GR Supra GT4.

Silver

Right as the green flag waved to commence the race, the No. 18 RS1 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport of Eric Filgueras led the field across the start/finish, but not without Pro-Am’s Telitz right on his bumper for a good chunk of the first half. Then, a quarter of the way into the race, Telitz was able to slip past after Filgueras suffered a mechanical issue and parked his car in a runoff area. This brought out the race’s first full-course yellow flag.

A tad further back in the pack, everyone got down to business after the driver change. The No. 68 Smooge Racing Toyota GR Supra GT4 of Kevin Conway got into a scrap with Gavin Sanders in the Conquest Racing/JMF Motorsports No. 34 Mercedes-AMG GT4. Austen Smith wasn’t too far away behind the wheel of the No. 51 Auto Technic Racing BMW M4 GT4.

Ultimately, the Toyota was able to keep ahead with just enough steam left before an impact elsewhere on track brought out the second full-course yellow, which then turned to an early checkered flag with less than eight minutes remaining in the race.

When the race concluded, it was Conway across the line first, followed by Sanders and Smith.

“It was nice to dig out of what happened yesterday and stay ahead of the Conquest Mercedes for points,” Conway said. “Knowing that McAleer and Filgueras had issues, that gave us the opportunity to capitalize. This one’s been a long time coming: this series is really tough to win in, it’s very competitive, and we’re just incredibly thankful for every guy and girl [at] Smooge Racing, they worked really hard this weekend.”

Pro-Am

Bryan Putt (No. 15 BSport Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMG GT4), Todd Coleman (No. 69 Smooge Racing Toyota GR Supra GT4), and Elias Sabo (No. 8 Flying Lizard Motorsports Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4) were in quite the battle at the front after the pit stop. Sabo made several clean, skillful passes on his way to joining in on the fun.

Adam Adelson (No. 120 Premier Racing Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport) joined in the mix later, getting past Coleman to secure a third place finish. Coleman dropped back to sixth overall by the race’s end.

Before Putt grabbed the lead, both Coleman and teammate Telitz led the field for a combined nine laps. Putt led for six before the race’s end.

Further back, the No. 47 NOLASPORT Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport (Scott Noble/Jason Hart) held strong for most of race, including keeping ahead of the No. 124 ARG/Rotek Racing Ford Mustang (Edgar Lau/Jaden Conwright). At the finish the No. 47 was sixth in class (eighth overall) while the No. 124 finished eighth in class (tenth overall).

With less than nine minutes remaining, the No. 4 Lone Star Racing Mercedes-AMG GT4 driven by Zane Hodgen impacted the wall, which brought out the second yellow flag of the race. This then turned to the checkered flag due to the amount of track cleanup that was required.

At the race’s conclusion, Putt grabbed the win, followed by Sabo and Adelson. This was the first win for the BSport team since Putt and Kenton Koch swept the season opening races at Sonoma.

“It feels really good,” Putt said in response to how it felt to win race two at Road America. “We’ve had an up and down season, some adversity, some self-inflicted, but we’ve worked hard and tried to do the right thing. Kenton ran an amazing stint and gave me a great car—man it just feels really good and I’m thankful to be here.”

Am

After a solid performance in the first half of the race, Alex Filsinger (No. 53 Auto Technic Racing BMW M4 GT4) passed the baton to teammate Rob Walker, who drove the BMW home to a first place finish. It wasn’t easy, however, as Charlie Postins was right behind him in the No. 36 BimmerWorld BMW M4 GT4, as well as Krugspeed’s Anthony Geraci in the No. 72 Toyota GR Supra GT4.

All three crossed the finish line in that order, wrapping up the Pirelli GT4 America race weekend.

The next rounds will be at Sebring International Raceway on September 23-25. The SRO Motorsports America season will conclude at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on October 7-9.