Sargeant confident he’s putting himself in F1 frame

Logan Sargeant believes the form he has shown in the first part of the Formula 2 season is giving him a legitimate shot at securing a Formula 1 seat in 2023.

The young American is third in the championship with four rounds and eight races remaining. after securing two feature race wins prior to the summer break. As the highest-ranked rookie, Sargeant’s performances have led to him more regularly mentioned in relation to a future Williams seat and now he has an FP1 outing at the United States Grand Prix confirmed, he is feeling like he is earning the right to be spoken about in such terms.

“You never know,” Sargeant said, “The sole focus has to be to deliver in F2. If the results aren’t there then it makes it quite difficult. All I can do is stay concentrated on this tripleheader that’s coming up in a few weeks, then you never know.

“You definitely can’t slack at this level, My aim has to be to be looking for more poles and extremely strong feature races. That’s sort of been my goal the whole season but especially now after I’ve shown myself that I can do it and I don’t see any reason I can’t do it again.

“I feel like I’ve always had a shot in the feature race throughout the entire year — bar a couple of rounds — but all I can do is leave it all out on the track every time I go out there. It is what it is — I never hold back, I give it everything every time I go out and that’s all I can do.”

Alongside his F2 focus, Sargeant says he has been ramping up his time contributing to the Williams F1 program and gaining more experience, with that set to continue prior to the run in Austin.

“I’d say as much time as we’ve had possible, yes, but considering I’ve been at almost all the events racing in F2, it’s been extremely hectic for us as well. At the same time I’m working hard with Carlin behind the scenes trying to improve on that side. So there hasn’t been a lot of time to completely be immersed in the F1 side but we’ve definitely done as much as we can, and I’ve been putting in a lot more days on the simulator than what I’ve previously been doing.”