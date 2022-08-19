Grosjean handed nine-place grid penalty for WWTR

Romain Grosjean will start this weekend’s IndyCar series race at WWTR on the back foot after being handed a nine-place grid penalty for an unapproved engine change to the No. 28 Andretti Autosport entry after Nashville.

IndyCar determined that the team was in violation of Rule 16.2.3.2, which states: A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines. Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out.

According to Rule 16.6.1.2, the penalty is a six-position starting grid penalty on road and street course events and nine positions at oval events and must be served at the series’ next event, giving Grosjean some extra work to do in qualifying later this afternoon.