Raikkonen feeling ready for Cup debut at Watkins Glen

Kimi Raikkonen feels ready for his NASCAR Cup Series debut next weekend at Watkins Glen after getting some laps in the Next Gen car earlier this week.

Chevrolet put Raikkonen in the simulator along with Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suarez and, on Thursday, the Finn tested one of the original Next Gen prototype cars at Virginia International Raceway.

Trackhouse Racing shared a 2m21s video of Raikkonen sharing his thoughts. He thanked NASCAR for allowing the test and believes the team has done everything they can to be prepared for his debut.

“Yeah, so far,” Raikkonen said when asked if it was as fun as he expected. “So far, the team has done a great job; really nice people all around. It’s been fun today, being in the car — and I haven’t driven any race car since the last F1 race [in 2020] — so it was fun, and hopefully we can get a…good result out of the race.”

Not only will the former Formula 1 world champion make his Cup Series debut next weekend, but he’ll do so on a track he’s never competed at before.