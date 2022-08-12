Massive Newman Haas collection up for bid at RM Sotheby's

One of the world’s largest collections of Indy cars is being presented for auction by RM Sotheby’s.

The immaculate lot of vehicles owned by the late Carl Haas and his wife Bernadette is comprised of 40 cars, many of which earned championships in the CART IndyCar Series, Champ Car, and won races in the modern NTT IndyCar Series.

Many have been kept in top condition with the chassis setup from the cars’ last events and the books from those events.

The range of Lolas, Swifts, Panozes, and Dallaras will go up for bid on October 29. Included among the Indy cars are racing helmets, racing suits, trophies, artwork, and more from the powerhouse team based in Illinois.

https://rmsothebys.com/en/auctions/hn22