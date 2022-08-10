Kurt Busch to remain sidelined for NASCAR's Richmond race

Kurt Busch will remain sidelined from NASCAR Cup Series competition after determining this week that “it’s clear” he’s not ready to be back behind the wheel.

In a post on his social media channels, Busch wrote, “brain injury recovery doesn’t always take a linear path. I’ve been feeling well in my recovery, but this week I pushed to get my heart rate and body in a race simulation-type environment, and it’s clear I’m not ready to be back in the race car.

“This was by far the hardest week emotionally because I do feel the progression of recovery, but racing requires an extreme physical and mental effort, and my body is not 100% able to sustain the intense race conditions.

“I am making progress and pushing hard each day. I am encouraged by my team of doctors, and we will continue to do everything it takes to get me to 100% to return to competition.

“Thanks to everyone for the continued support and best of luck to the 45 team and Ty this weekend in Richmond.”

Busch will miss his fourth consecutive race at Richmond Raceway as he continues to recover from concussion-like symptoms. The 2004 Cup Series champion was not cleared to compete at Pocono Raceway on July 24 after crashing on his qualifying lap. Busch’s car backed into the Turn 3 wall and then snapped around and hit the wall with the right front.

Ty Gibbs has driven the No. 45 Toyota since then. Gibbs will again be in the car this weekend at Richmond Raceway for his fourth Cup Series start. He’s finished in the top 20 in his three previous starts with 23XI Racing, including earning his best result of 10th place at Michigan International Speedway.