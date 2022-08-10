Foyt lands Bommarito backing for Kirkwood at WWTR

A.J. Foyt Racing will carry primary sponsorship from the Bommarito Automotive Group on the No. 14 Chevy driven by Kyle Kirkwood at next weekend’s IndyCar race at World Wide Technologies Raceway.

Bommarito, which also serves as the event’s sponsor, follows Sexton Properties, which stepped up to support the No. 14 as the main sponsor for the car starting at the Mid-Ohio round in July.

“We are honored to be a part of bringing the NTT IndyCar Series to the St. Louis region,” said John Bommarito. “Thanks to the support of race fans across the country, we’ve demonstrated that when you win on the weekend it generates sales on Monday. As an iconic brand here in the St. Louis marketplace and selling vehicles nationwide, the Bommarito Automotive Group could not be more proud to adorn the iconic AJ Foyt Racing No. 14 Chevy, driven by Kyle Kirkwood, for the 6th Annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 right here in our own hometown. Bommarito and A.J. ‘Super Tex’ Foyt, together making history.”