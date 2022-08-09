Drifting returns to Lime Rock Park with GRIDLIFE: Circuit Legends debut

Lime Rock Park has continued to develop and expand its event offerings in 2022, and is looking forward to the debut appearance of GRIDLIFE Circuit Legends on August 19-21.

The event is set to be an entirely new take on the traditional Lime Rock Park event weekends and will feature drifting on the main circuit for the first time in track history as part of a three-day celebration of an iconic period of motorsports.

GRIDLIFE has curated a group of the best drift cars from around the region to shred around the hills of Lime Rock, using the full 1.5-mile original course.

Legends Drift will be split into four sessions over Friday (Aug. 19) and Saturday (Aug. 20). Putting 30 drift drivers, including Formula Drift PRO drivers Michael Essa and Ryan Tuerck, on the same course as the grip racers, offering a unique opportunity for high-speed driving and a monumental weekend for the drift community.

The GRIDLIFE drift program is built as an exhibition event, designed for drift teams and individuals to show off and have fun in front of Lime Rock fans who will line the track all weekend.