Support Laguna Seca, and bid to win a trackside lunch with Ford CEO Jim Farley

The trackside luncheon of a lifetime with Ford CEO and vintage racer Jim Farley during the Rolex Motorsports Reunion weekend can be yours. That’s just the top prize from an online charity auction benefiting the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation, with bidding open today.

This very special charity auction offers the high bidder a unique, behind-the-scenes experience: luncheon at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca trackside with vintage racer and Ford CEO Jim Farley on Saturday, August 20.

The Rolex Reunion is an annual, must-attend event for long-time enthusiast Farley and his spectacular vintage machines — a ’66 Cobra and a ’78 Lola T-298 sports racer.

This year, the Ford CEO is looking forward to sharing that experience with one lucky auction winner.

In addition to lunch with Jim, this charity auction includes two VIP passes for the Rolex Motorsports Reunion, VIP parking, Driver’s Lounge access for two, and hot laps in the right seat with a pro driver.

Auction proceeds (including the BAT buyers fee) benefit the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation — a non-profit, 501c(3) dedicated to improving the enjoyment of, and access to, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Submit your bid today before the August 15 deadline by clicking here.