Andretti name will return to NASCAR at Charlotte Roval

Marco Andretti is getting a NASCAR stock car opportunity.

Andretti and Big Machine Racing announced on social media Sunday that he will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at the Charlotte Roval on Oct. 8, driving the No. 48 Spiked Coolers Chevrolet.

Son of Michael Andretti and grandson of Mario Andretti, who made 14 starts in the Cup Series from 1966 to 1969 and won the 1967 Daytona 500, the third-generation driver stepped away from full-time racing after the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season, making two starts in the series since then — both in the Indianapolis 500.

In making the announcement that he was stepping way from IndyCar, he said he was looking forward to a “reset,” potentially doing limited IndyCar races and running sports cars.

Most recently, Andretti is fresh off winning the SRX championship over Ryan Newman. He will be the first Andretti to enter a NASCAR race since 2010 when John Andretti last ran the Daytona 500.

Big Machine Racing is owned by Scott Borchetta. The team has put numerous drivers in the car this season.