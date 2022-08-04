Ganassi lawyers accept federal move; judge named

Chip Ganassi Racing’s lawyers have rescinded their Motion for Remand to keep the lawsuit it filed against its driver Alex Palou and Palou’s business ALPA Racing in Marion County Superior Court.

On Monday, Palou’s lawyers filed a motion to take the case out of local jurisdiction and place it within the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, Indianapolis Division, which is also based in Marion County.

“Plaintiff, Chip Ganassi Racing, LLC, after consultation with defense counsel, respectfully withdraws its Motion for Remand,” Ganassi’s lawyers wrote.

With the acceptance of the lawsuit being handled in federal court, RACER understands Judge Richard Young, appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1997 and confirmed by the Senate in 1998, will preside over the case. Magistrate Judge Debra McVicker Lynch will handle a number of the routine scheduling and hearing needs before Judge Young gets involved.

Ganassi’s lawyers also refiled the items originally filed in Marion County, including the Motion to Maintain Documents Under Seal, Motion for Preliminary Injunction, Motion for Prompt Hearing Request on Motion for Preliminary Injunction, and Motion for Expedited Discovery.

In a Wednesday filing, the first items to be overseen by Judge Lynch will be “a status and scheduling conference, by telephone, on August 9, 2022, at 2:30 p.m.” ET. The call will cover “the plaintiff’s motion for expedited discovery and any other necessary discovery in advance of a hearing on the motion for preliminary injunction; a briefing schedule for the motion for preliminary injunction; the time necessary for a hearing; the court’s continued maintenance of filings under seal in light of governing authority; and the potential for a negotiated resolution of the motion for preliminary injunction and this action.”