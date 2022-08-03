Ty Gibbs in again at 23XI as Kurt Busch will miss third straight Cup race

Ty Gibbs will remain in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing this weekend at Michigan International Speedway as Kurt Busch will miss his third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race.

Busch is still dealing with the effects of a crashing in qualifying at Pocono Raceway on June 23. In a statement the day of the Pocono race, Busch said he had concussion-like symptoms from the crash in which he spun and backed the car into the Turn 3 wall before it spun around and hit the wall on the right front.

“While I am continuing to make improvements every day and can’t wait to get back in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, I have yet to be cleared to return to competition and will not be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway,” Busch tweeted Wednesday. “I know Ty will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team in Michigan.

“I am working hard to get back to 100%, and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support, and I look forward to being back on track soon.”

Gibbs finished 16th in his Cup Series debut at Pocono and finished 17th on the Indianapolis road course. Alerted he would drive the car at Pocono the night before, Gibbs had little time to prepare for his debut aside from some simulator time and being fitted for the seat. But he was able to get seat time by practicing and qualifying the car at Indianapolis, which Gibbs will again do this weekend at Michigan, in addition to also running the Xfinity Series race.

Busch posted on Twitter over the weekend that he was in the 23XI Racing shop with the team watching Saturday’s activities and was back in the control room Sunday to take in the race.