TV ratings: Hungary, Indy

Last weekend’s IndyCar/NASCAR doubleheader at Indianapolis Motor Speedway produced year-on-year gains across the board for NBC Sports.

Sunday’s Cup Series round on NBC averaged a 2.05 Nielsen rating and 3.373 million viewers, per ShowBuzzDaily.com, with a Total Audience Delivery including streaming of 3.402m viewers, up 18 percent from last year according to NBC. This ranks as NBC Sports’ most-watched Cup Series race since last year’s regular-season finale at Daytona in primetime on NBC last August (3.995m).

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race on NBC Saturday afternoon averaged 0.94/1.516m and a TAD of 1.548m, up 23% over NBC’s Xfinity Series average in 2021 (1.263m) and up 65 percent from last year’s comparable race on NBCSN (937,000 viewers).

The NTT IndyCar Series race that preceded Xfinity on NBC averaged 0.67/1.046m, and a TAD of 1.07m. Last year on NBCSN, this race averaged 522,000 viewers.

Formula 1 also posted strong numbers again last Sunday, with ESPN’s live telecast of the Hungarian GP averaging 0.63/1.249m viewers, up 25 percent over last year and keeping the season average above 1.3m heading into the sport’s summer break. F1 also won the 18-49 demographic for the second straight week with 645,000 viewers in that age group compared with 640K for Cup, 267K for Xfinity and 233K for IndyCar.

NHRA continued its run on Fox with a 0.37/622,000 viewers for the Camping World Drag Racing Series finals from Seattle, down slightly from the previous week at Sonoma (0.43/676K).

NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series were at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on FS1 Friday night, with the Trucks averaging 0.31/492,000 viewers and ARCA 0.14/219,000.