Roe joins HMD for Nashville Indy Lights

TJ Speed Motorsports Indy Lights driver James Roe has moved to HMD Motorsports for the 10th round of the championship. The young Irishman follows former TJ Speed teammate Kyffin Simpson, who recently joined HMD. Roe replaces Canada’s Antonio Serravalle in the No. 11 entry starting this weekend in Nashville.

“I am extremely excited to be joining HMD this coming weekend,” Roe said. “It is a great opportunity for me to immerse myself in their championship caliber Indy Lights program. I’d like to thank Henry Malukas and Global Racing Group for their assistance throughout the past week along with my partners and supporters.”

With Roe’s departure, TJ Speed is not expected to participate in the Nashville event. The grid could be comprised of 12 cars, with six from HMD, four from Andretti Autosport and one apiece from Abel Motorsports and Force Indy.