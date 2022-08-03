Alpine believes it is ‘legally correct’ with Piastri announcement

Alpine says it believes it is “legally correct” in its position having announced Oscar Piastri as one of its race drivers for 2023, despite the Australian refuting the claim.

Piastri was announced as Fernando Alonso’s replacement on Tuesday afternoon, despite Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer having admitted earlier in the day that there was some uncertainty over the Australian’s future due to negotiations with McLaren. After Alpine’s announcement — that did not include a quote from Piastri — the 21-year-old rejected the team’s stance, stating he will not race for it in 2023.

When contacted by RACER about the relative positions, an Alpine spokesperson said: “We believe we are legally correct in our statement, but don’t have anything further to say.”

The Alpine announcement remains across its social media channels.

The similarities are striking between the F1 situation and the dispute between Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing and McLaren over the Spaniard’s future. Court documents have been filed in the IndyCar example, with Ganassi having claimed it legally has a contract with Palou but the defending champion stating he has signed an agreement with McLaren and will not be staying next year.

There has so far been no official comment from McLaren on the situation, with the stand-off between Piastri and Alpine calling into question Daniel Ricciardo’s future with the team. Ricciardo also has a contract for 2023, and had told RACER in Budapest that he is definitely going to be with the team next season.