Paretta lands Acumatica backing for Music City GP

Paretta Autosport has secured its first primary sponsor to close its three-race program for Simona De Silvestro at Ed Carpenter Racing.

The No. 16 Chevy will introduce a brand-new sponsor to the NTT IndyCar Series with Acumatica Cloud ERP, which will adorn the sidepods of the car De Silvestro will pilot this weekend on the streets of Nashville.

“Acumatica is a perfect company to sponsor the Paretta Autosport car at the Music City Grand Prix,” Beth Paretta said. “Like us, Acumatica is passionate about deepening its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. We’re proud to manifest those efforts on the racetrack to inspire others. We look forward to welcoming them to our team and to IndyCar racing.”

The cloud-based enterprise resource planning software company found Paretta’s women-led team to be a perfect fit for its internal initiatives along with its marketing needs.

“We’re thrilled to sponsor Paretta Autosport at the IndyCar Series Race in Nashville,” said Acumatica CEO John Case. “We are laser-focused on our AcumatiCares program, which aims to make the world a better, more inclusive place. Paretta Autosport’s commitment to training the next generation of women in STEM resonates deeply with us as we seek to create opportunities for women in our industry.”