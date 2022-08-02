Changes made for IndyCar's return to Nashville

The second annual Nashville Grand Prix will take place on a revised 2.1-mile, 11-turn circuit that has seen the advice from NTT IndyCar Series drivers turned into improvements and modifications made around the Tennessean street course.

To reduce the likelihood of the traffic jams and multi-car crashes that caused mayhem during restarts at the inaugural event, restarts have been moved from the stretch between Turns 11 and 1 – in front of Nissan Stadium – to the long straight exiting the Korean Veterans Bridge that feeds into Turn 9 which served as the zone where the 2021 race was started.

Elsewhere on the track, the large bump that sent cars airborne in Turn 5 has been repaved. The exceptionally wide section entering Turn 9 has been narrowed to 50 feet in order to add more hospitality suites, and at the formerly narrow Turn 11, the corner has been widened by six feet at the apex.

Finally, significant effort has been made to soften the transitions on and off of the Korean Veterans Bridge to reduce the hard bottoming and sideways moments encountered by the IndyCar field.

Opening practice for the Nashville GP starts on Friday at 4:15 p.m. ET.