Austin Hill to make Cup debut at Michigan

Austin Hill will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut this weekend at Michigan International Speedway in a third Richard Childress Racing entry.

Hill will drive the No.33 Chevrolet with sponsorship from Bennett Transportation & Logistics. Other RCR partners – Alsco Uniforms, United Rentals, Global Industrial, and Realtree – will also support the effort.

“Austin Hill has shown talent in every series he’s raced in during his career, so I couldn’t be more excited to have him behind the wheel of a Cup Series car,” said Richard Childress. “He’s having a strong season in the Xfinity Series, and I know he will be just as competitive and eager to learn behind the wheel of a Cup Series car.”

Hill will pull double duty at Michigan with his primary role as the driver of the No.21 Chevrolet for Childress in the Xfinity Series. Hill is the top rookie in the series with two wins (Daytona and Atlanta), and over 200 laps led. He is sixth in the series standings.

“As a kid growing up in this sport, getting the chance to run a NASCAR Cup Series car is the ultimate dream, especially with a team like Richard Childress Racing that has so much history and success,” said Hill. “I’m so thankful that Richard Childress and everyone at RCR have so much faith in me. It will be a learning weekend, for sure, but I’ve had success at Michigan International Speedway in the past and I can’t wait to take on the track’s wide, sweeping corners in a NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet.”

Hill has competed at the NASCAR national series level since 2014, when he made his Camping World Truck Series. He’s made over 100 starts in the series with eight career wins and spent four full seasons running trucks before joining Childress and moving into the Xfinity Series.

Michigan was a logical place for Hill to make his Cup Series debut for both the team and its partners, as well as Hill’s past success there. Hill won a Truck Series race at the track in 2019.

“We are elated to be the primary sponsor for Austin Hill’s Cup Series debut, not only because of Austin’s competitive nature but because we believe in the advancement of drivers in their careers, just like Richard Childress does,” said Lynette Mathis, vice president of the Bennett Family of Companies.

“At Bennett, truck drivers level up their skills through increasingly challenging specialized freight opportunities throughout their careers. Our company revolves around family, and both Austin Hill and Richard Childress take that same approach to their race team.”