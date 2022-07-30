Hyman, Tavella take FR Americas wins at NJMP

Raoul Hyman continued his charge in the 2022 Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) season by winning the opening round at New Jersey Motorsports Park (NJMP) on Saturday afternoon. Marking his seventh win on the season in the No. 27 Bethesda Holdings Limited / Solomon Capital Enterprises / Oaklands / Kinross Ligier JS F3, Hyman set a blistering pace in race 1 to take the victory with a 10.831s margin.

“That was hard; that was really tough,” said Hyman after climbing from his car. “The degradation on the tire was really high. We started the race running like mid-1m18s laps; at the end I was doing 1m21s, but I was pushing. The wind increased throughout the race. My engineer was on the radio telling me the wind was increasing, so I would be aware of it, but you could feel it in the car. It was tough out there.”

With Hyman atop the podium, Dylan Tavella (No. 14 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) did his best to keep the points race as tight as possible. After lining up third, Tavella got the perfect launch off the line, minimizing wheel spin on his Hankook tires to overtake his teammate, Ryan Yardley, heading into Turn 1. Unable to regain the position, Yardley settled into third place in his No. 78 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3—the same place he was scored when the checkered flag waved. The result marked Yardley’s second podium of the 2022 FR Americas season.

Rounding out the top five was another Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport car with Cooper Becklin in the No. 91 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3, and TJ Speed Motorsports’ Nick Persing in the No. 29 OPI Commercial Builders Ligier JS F3.

RESULTS

Dylan Tavella Wins with Last Lap Pass in Race 2 at NJMP

Dylan Tavella scored his second win of the 2022 Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda season on Saturday afternoon at NJMP. With a thrilling last-lap pass at his home track, Tavella overtook Raoul Hyman in Turn 1 to race to the win.

“It was hard the whole time sitting behind [Raoul] with all the dirty air, tire degrading and heat on the tires,” said Tavella from the podium. “I was trying to keep the car cool at the same time, so it was really hard to stay behind him. The whole time I’m trying to think about ‘where do I get him?’ He was faster than me in some bits—honestly, he was fast at all the right spots. I was able to get a good run into the start/finish and I just threw it in and hoped that it worked. I really didn’t know it was the last lap, and then I couldn’t see the checkered since I was in the grass. But I kept my foot in it. I’m happy it all worked out.”

After securing the pole during this morning’s qualifying session, Hyman paced the field in his No. 27 Bethesda Holdings Limited / Solomon Capital Enterprises / Oaklands / Kinross Ligier JS F3, leading 24 laps and holding on through two restarts. Meanwhile, Tavella kept a close pace on Hyman, never more than 0.6s behind the leader. Coming to the start/finish line to take the white flag, Tavella got a run and moved to the inside of Hyman to drive it in deep in Turn 1. With a hairy move but a successful pass, Tavella pulled out front to take the race lead in his No. 14 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3.

One last bit of excitement before the flag happened when Tavella went wide coming off the last turn and got four tires off the course. Kicking up dirt behind him, Tavella led Hyman and Ryan Yardley (No. 78 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) to the podium.

RESULTS

FR Americas will wrap up their New Jersey SpeedTour weekend with race three tomorrow at 11:20 a.m. ET. Follow @FRAmericas on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates, or use Race Monitor to follow live timing and scoring.