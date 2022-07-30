Dennis wins for Andretti on home ground in London E-Prix race 1

British driver Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti) delivered a commanding lights-to-flag performance to win the first race in the SABIC London E-Prix doubleheader, repeating his exploits of last season on the unique outdoor/indoor street circuit at ExCeL London.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returned to ExCeL London following last season’s debut but was open to full capacity after last year’s COVID restrictions limited access. Thousands of fans at the East London venue gave victorious Dennis a standing ovation after he repelled the early advances of championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne to win the race and delight the cheering home crowd.

Both @JakeDennis19 and @svandoorne dive into ATTACK MODE as the battle for the lead continues… Follow LIVE timing 👉 https://t.co/eyJkPu28N5 🇬🇧 2022 @SABIC #LondonEPrix pic.twitter.com/51gKmMTX45 — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) July 30, 2022

“Honestly it was one of the hardest races I’ve ever done just physically. As the rubber gets down on the surface, it’s an indoor surface, it’s so hard to turn the steering wheel,” related Dennis. “But we managed 45 minutes, and honestly the car was amazing. So it was a technical race trying to manage Stoffel and Nyck, obviously two teammates working together. So I had to manage that and the team did a great job, the car was incredible, and the strategy was strong. And then it was just a case of bringing it home in the last 15 laps and being careful of Stoffel’s Fanboost. But yeah, insane race and honestly when I crossed the checkered flag hearing the fans was one of the best experiences of my life — so, so cool. So big thank you to all the fans out here and the British support.”

“I’ve never experienced anything like it. And obviously being in the indoor and the lights and seeing everyone stand up – it was just a lifetime memory. We’ve got to do a job tomorrow and obviously we’ve got to try to repeat this.”

Mercedes-EQ’s Vandoorne was content to play it cool to come home second for a 17th Formula E podium, with his closest championship rivals marooned down the pack.

In fact, by the end of the first lap, both drivers trailing Vandoorne in the drivers’ standings — Edoardo Mortara of ROKiT Venturi Racing in second and Mitch Evans of Jaguar TCS Racing in third — had been in the wars, with Mortara forced to pit which put him entirely out of the fight.

Reigning Formula E champion Nyck de Vries played rear gunner for teammate Vandoorne to occupy Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing) who was chasing hard towards the end of the race.

It was mission accomplished for Dutchman de Vries, who held on to claim third place. Cassidy settled for fourth after clambering through the pack with relative ease, heading home ahead of Oliver Askew who made it two Avalanche Andrettis in the top five.

Mitch Evans was able to pick up valuable championship points in sixth which was the best of the other top four title contenders heading into the weekend, with Vergne unable to free himself from the midfield mire in 13th and Mortara squarely last after Lap 1 contact.

That left the advantage firmly with Vandoorne in the drivers’ championship as an 11-point margin became a 26-point lead with Evans moving to second ahead of Mortara.

In the teams’ running, Mercedes-EQ stretched to a 37-point lead on DS Techeetah.

It’s back to ExCeL London tomorrow for Round 14 in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and the last stop before Season 8 concludes with Rounds 15 and 16 in Seoul, the first time the all-electric series has visited South Korea.