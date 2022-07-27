Front Row will appeal Pocono penalty

Front Row Motorsports has filed an appeal with NASCAR over the L2-level penalty issued to its No. 34 team following Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway.

“Front Row Motorsports continues to assess the penalties levied against the No. 34 NASCAR Cup Series team and the circumstances leading to the issues with the team’s car after the vent at Pocono this past weekend,” read a statement from the team. “FRM has initiated the appeal process with NASCAR and will have no further comment until after the process has reached a conclusion.”

Neither NASCAR nor Front Row has specified what resulted in the penalty. Any details, if they are made available, will be after the appeal process is settled.

Tuesday afternoon, Front Row Motorsports was docked 100 driver and 100 owner points, 10 playoff points, and crew chief Blake Harris has been fined $100,000 and suspended for four Cup Series races. In its penalty report, NASCAR cited the modification of a single source supplied part on the Next Gen car.

At the conclusion of Sunday’s race, NASCAR took McDowell’s No. 34 Ford as one of two random cars, along with the No. 47 of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. from JTG Daugherty Racing, for further inspection at the R&D Center. It was during this inspection the infraction was found, similar to how RFK Racing ended up being penalized earlier this season for modifying a single source supplied part on Brad Keselowski’s car.