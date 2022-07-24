Elliott inherits Pocono win as Hamlin, Busch cars disqualified

NASCAR has disqualified Pocono Raceway winner Denny Hamlin and second-place finisher Kyle Busch for failing post-race inspection Sunday night.

The two Joe Gibbs Racing cars were found with material on the front fascia that would affect the vehicle’s aerodynamics.

“The part was the front fascia, and there really was no reason why there was some material that was somewhere that it shouldn’t have been,” Cup Series managing director Brad Moran said.

NASCAR did not give more specifics on the infractions on the Nos. 11 and 18 Toyotas due to an expectation of an appeal. Moran said it would be handled next week.

Joe Gibbs Racing has until noon Monday to file an appeal.

Based on what was seen Sunday night, there would be no further penalties aside from the disqualifications, however both cars are being taken by NASCAR to the R&D Center for further inspection.

“It’s unfortunate,” Moran continued. “We don’t want to be here talking about this; we just saw a great race. The last thing we want to do is meet here afterward and talk about this problem, but the teams and the owners and everybody was well aware that this new car was going to be kept with some pretty tight tolerances, and there are some areas all the teams are well aware that we cannot be going down the path we had in the past with the other cars.

“So, it is partly to do with the new car, and the rules have tightened up, and everyone has to abide by the new rules, which everyone is well aware of.”

It is the first time a Cup Series winner has been disqualified since NASCAR implemented disqualification rules before the 2019 season. At Pocono, Hamlin and Busch will be credited with finishing 35th and 36th, respectively. Hamlin earns two points and Busch one point.

Chase Elliott, who crossed the finish line third, inherits the race win.