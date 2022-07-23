VIDEO: Iowa IndyCar Saturday recap

Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Videos

July 23, 2022

RACER’s Marshall Pruett dives into the first of the two Iowa Speedway IndyCar races where Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden put on a clinic to earn his fourth win of the year.

