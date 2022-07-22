SCCA Track Night & race car test days set for Aug. 6-7 at VIR

Those looking for two days of abundant track time on the full course at the renowned Virginia International Raceway in Alton, VA, will get their wish over the Aug. 6-7 weekend, as SCCA has replaced its previously planned SCCA Enduro National Tour with a rare Track Night and race car test day opportunity at one of the nation’s greatest road racing circuits.

The Aug. 6-7 co-headliner is Track Night in America Driven by Tire Rack, where street cars are driven on racecourses across America. Track Night’s no-pressure environment allows drivers to get on track for pocket change, with little more than a mechanically sound vehicle and approved helmet required. Run groups for the two-day event will be split among driver experience levels, with Track Night coaches on hand to ensure everyone’s weekend is as safe as it is fun and affordable.

Never entered an SCCA Track Night? Here’s what to expect.

The second facet of the Aug. 6-7 weekend is a pair of race car test days. The race car test day run groups will be split between open- and closed-wheel race cars, with performance being a deciding factor therein (fendered vehicle groups will likely be split between big-bore and small-bore). While these test sessions don’t require the use of a vehicle eligible for the National Championship Runoffs, the weekend will prove to be an exceptional seat-time opportunity for those heading to the 2022 Runoffs at VIR. That said, any race car adhering to the GCR’s safety standards or similar, along with drivers with verifiable wheel-to-wheel racing experience, will be welcome. The entry fee for the test days are $225 for one day, $400 to run both Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, for Track Nighters who are race car curious, here’s your opportunity to mingle with the folks in cages.

Registration for the Track Night and race car test days can be accessed by clicking the buttons below.

Register: Track Night Register: Race Car Test Days

SCCA cancels Enduro National Tour at VIR

In May 2022, SCCA debuted its Enduro National Tour at Nelson Ledges Road Course, and while that inaugural event was a technical success, it did not experience the entry count SCCA had hoped for. Facing a similar turnout for the second round of the Enduro National Tour, SCCA has made the difficult decision to cancel the Aug. 6-7, Enduro National Tour at Virginia International Raceway.

“The decision to cancel the SCCA Enduro National Tour at VIR is not one we took lightly,” said Jon Krolewicz, SCCA’s event lead for the Enduro National Tour. “Several enthusiastic teams have already entered the event, some of which competed at the inaugural SCCA Enduro National Tour at Nelson Ledges. However, the entry count is trending below what we feel is necessary to host a successful event, and we apologize to the teams that are being impacted by this decision.”

The SCCA Enduro staff is now dedicating their efforts to the final two events of the season, which includes one weekend at Buttonwillow Raceway Park in Southern California in November, and another in December at MSR Houston, just south of Houston, Texas.

“Startup programs are difficult propositions, especially in a market that is well served and when gas prices and other expenses are on the rise,” Krolewicz added. “The SCCA remains committed to developing an endurance racing structure that works for the SCCA. The straightforward SCCA Enduro race car ruleset and facilitated driver experience is a cornerstone of the SCCA Enduro philosophy and is a great base to move forward from. We believe in this product’s ability to serve the market and offer a space for drivers of all levels.”