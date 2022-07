My guest on this episode of “Inside the SCCA” likes to go uphill fast.

Some of us like going fast on a track, some of us like weaving in and out of the cones, some of us like following directions. This guy thrives on the switchbacks… Brad Gates is an SCCA Hillclimber. We talk about what it takes to get into doing hill climbs, what kind of cars are eligible and what it takes to go fast. Brad’s passion for this discipline is infectious.

Listen below or click here.