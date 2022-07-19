Simpson switches to HMD for remainder of Indy Lights season

Chip Ganassi Racing development driver Kyffin Simpson has departed the TJ Speed Motorsports Indy Lights team to join the championship-leading HMD Motorsports outfit. He’ll pilot the No. 21 HMD Dallara IL15-AER starting this weekend at Iowa Speedway.

“I’m excited to join HMD Motorsports at Iowa and for the remainder of the season,” the said the Barbados-born 17-year-old. “They have a proven package with Linus Lundqvist leading the championship, as well as three different drivers on the podium this season, and I’ve been impressed with their ability to field five competitive cars. In our discussions it’s become clear they can field a sixth car at the same level – an opportunity I believe is too good to pass up at this stage in my development.”

The change comes after a disappointing season to date after graduating to Indy Lights with the team that delivered his Formula Regional Americas championship in 2021.

“I’d like to thank Tim Neff and the whole TJ Speed Motorsports crew for everything they’ve helped me achieve in the last 18 months,” said Simpson, who drove for HMD in FRA in 2020. “We had an incredible run in FR Americas – an experience I’ll never forget. We both agree, however, that our performance this season hasn’t met expectations. I wish Tim and the team all the best for the future.”

From the new arrangement with CGR, Simpson has spent time with the team and its drivers at IndyCar events where the reigning champions have undertaken the task of preparing the teenage talent for an eventual move to the NTT IndyCar Series.