Extreme E enters partnership with the Forza franchise

Extreme E has entered into a gaming partnership with Xbox Game Studios’ Turn 10 Studios, creators of the Forza racing franchise.

As Extreme E’s Official Gaming Partner, the Forza franchise has the official license to the Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 e-SUV and access to the team liveries competing in Extreme E Season 2. Extreme E will showcase Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox consoles at all events, offering gameplay to race teams, drivers and VIP guests while on-site at races.

Beginning on July 19, Forza Horizon 5 players will be able to get behind the wheel of Extreme E’s ODYSSEY 21 for Series 10 of Horizon Mexico.

“This partnership between Extreme E and the Forza franchise has brought the Championship to a new platform and audience,” said Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E.

“It has been great to work together to bring the Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 e-SUV to Forza Horizon 5 players who are enthusiastic about electric vehicles. We are excited for more people to see what electric vehicles are capable of and showcase the series in a new light.

“Turn 10 and the rest of the team behind the Forza games have worked hard to make this game as authentic and accessible as possible. Being a part of the largest and most comprehensive Horizon game so far is incredible for our Championship, and gives Forza’s audience an opportunity to get behind the wheel of our ODYSSEY 21s and experience the capability of our series first hand. We are excited to collaborate with such a forward-thinking group and look forward to seeing the uplifting impact on both of our communities.”

Players can check back regularly to complete new events and challenges to unlock unique variants of the ODYSSEY 21 which represent each of the 10 teams currently competing in the 2022 Extreme E championship and gear up for the off-road trails ahead with Extreme E race suits.

Each season of the Festival Playlist in Series 10 is inspired by the real-world Extreme E race calendar, with new challenges and seasonal championships taking drivers to different locations in Mexico every week where they can push the ODYSSEY 21 to its limit in Dirt and Cross Country races.