Double Indy Pro 2000 wins for Foster in Toronto

Exclusive Autosport’s Louis Foster claimed a rare full-points scoop in the double-header L&W Supply Grand Prix of Toronto to increase his already healthy championship lead in the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires. In addition to two race wins, the Basingstoke, England native put an exclamation mark on his weekend by taking all bonus points for pole position, fastest race lap and most laps led – 66 points in total.

Foster claimed the Cooper Tires Pole Award for Sunday’s race in a second qualifying session Saturday morning, bettering his pole time logged on Friday by over a half a second. He romped into the lead at the drop of the green flag but the caution flags immediately flew with a multi-car incident in Turn 1.

Nolan Siegel (DEForce Racing), who started second, was hit from behind by Jordan Missig (Pabst Racing) igniting a chain reaction that collected Josh Green (Turn 3 Motorsport), Kiko Porto (DEForce Racing) and Enaam Ahmed (Juncos Hollinger Racing). All were able to continue with the exception of Green, who had started third and was a podium finisher in yesterday’s round.

The race resumed on lap 6 but, again, the caution flags flew straightaway as Jonathan Browne (Turn 3 Motorsport) spun in Turn 6 directly in front of Siegel – who was not so lucky this time as the incident took both drivers out of the race.

Foster was fully in command at the restart on lap 8 with Missig running second and Reece Gold, who started fourth and escaped the opening lap melee, in third. The ensuing 17 laps remained caution-free with Foster eventually crossing the line with a 4.9s lead to score another PFC Award for Team Owner Michael Duncalfe.

“This means so much to the team,” Foster said after the checkered flag. “The aim from the start of the year was for Michael [Duncalfe] and the team to get a win at their home grand prix, so to take both wins, we couldn’t be prouder.

“It was unfortunate, what happened on the first lap. I would have liked to race those guys, especially Nolan who was on fresh tires. After that, it was a matter of managing my pace to Jordan behind me. Only the one incident — I was a bit wide on entry into Turn 5, pushing the braking zone and trying for fastest race lap. I hoped it would stick; I was only a tire-width off my usual line, but I hit a bump and was full-lock on the brakes so good to have gotten away with that. Four races left, so I’ll keep doing what I’ve been doing – make intelligent decisions and try to win races.”

Missig and Gold initially completed the podium with Yuven Sundaramoorthy (Pabst Racing) and Jack William Miller (Miller Vinatieri Motorsports w/Exclusive Autosport) rounding out the top five. A post-race penalty for avoidable contact for the first-lap incident was served to Missig which elevated Sundaramoorthy to his third podium of the year. He also earned the Tilton Hard Charger Award for a gain of seven positions.

The Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires will be back in action for its second oval race of the season on August 20 at World Wide Technology Raceway in support of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

