Palou insists contract turmoil is not a distraction

Alex Palou made two things clear while meeting with the media for 30 minutes on Friday morning at the Honda Indy Toronto event: He won’t be commenting on the predicament created between his current Chip Ganassi Racing team and the McLaren Racing team he wants to drive for next year, and he’s convinced he and the No. 10 CGR Honda crew will remain focused on the task at hand in trying to earn back-to-back IndyCar championships.

“I know the media is really interested on what’s going on and this topic for this weekend; we’re not really going to comment on that,” Palou said. “I don’t intend to comment on my contracts. So we’re here to win, we have a championship together to win. We’re fourth in the championship now. And we’ve had a really good season so far. So we’ll try our best for to win in Toronto, and to win this championship together.”

Palou said he won’t be distracted by the dramas he’s triggered.

“Obviously, it’s not ideal, especially for my crew, the people that are around me, but for myself, it’s alright,” he said. “I’m a warrior. So this is not going to stop me. If people think that this is going to affect me on track or something, they don’t know who I am. So it’s all good. It’s all good with the crew as well. Everybody’s supporting us, and we have target for the season, which is the same one, and it’s to get [to] victory lane.”

Despite signing a contract with McLaren that would see him exit the team at the end of the season if it trumps the contract he signed to continue with CGR, Palou said, “I’m still super happy where I am. And I’m happy with my team, with my crew, with my teammates and with everything. So nothing changed.”

And how does Palou think the situation between his current employer and potential future employer will be resolved?

“Honestly, I have no idea,” he said. “I’ve never been in this position, so I have no idea. I know that Chip Ganassi, everybody that’s around me, and myself, we are all professionals, we want the same thing, which is to win. I’m not going to tell you, ‘Hey, yeah, we’re going to catch a beer and resolve it.’ I have no idea. But hopefully, it’s going to be that way.”