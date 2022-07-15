IndyCar podcast: Calderon's work to return

Tatiana Calderon’s rookie season with A.J. Foyt Racing hit a snag with funding after the July 3 race in Mid-Ohio. As she watches the Toronto event run without her No. 11 Chevy in the field, the Colombian is doing her best to keep her spirits up while waiting to see if the sponsorship payment issue can be resolved.

“I wish I had a more busy July on-track than off-track,” she said. “But it’s certainly not been easy to miss Toronto and the whole situation that we are in, but I am keeping positive. I’m training hard and I hope that we can come back stronger.”

Set to contest the road and street courses with JR Hildebrand taking over on the ovals, Calderon praised team president Larry Foyt for his ongoing support and the effort being given to try and get her back in the No. 11 before the end of the season.

“We were aware of the situation before Mid-Ohio, and I’m very thankful with Larry; he’s always a great person in motorsport that always tells you straight,” she said. “Obviously, I thought I was gonna do the full season as a rookie and [was] really looking into [a] potential second year because, you know, as a rookie, it’s been a tough journey, but I’m enjoying my time both in AJ Foyt Racing and in IndyCar and racing in America.

“Obviously, things got a little bit complicated. I’m very grateful [for] Rokit, as well, with the opportunity they have given me, but I want to still finish the season, get all the knowledge and potentially stay for as long as I can. Yeah, at the moment, everything is unclear. I hope that we can resolve things.”

From her seven IndyCar races, Calderon’s best finish was in May on the Indianapolis road course where the No. 11 Chevy placed 15th, top driver home among Foyt’s trio. She’d like to get a shot at improving upon that 15th-place performance at the upcoming return to the same circuit on July 30.

“At the Indy GP, I [knew] the track and we did quite well there and I hope I can return there,” Calderon said. “We’re working flat out to find potential sponsors, as well, for the upcoming races and I’m not giving up.”

​Catch the full interview here: