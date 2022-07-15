Avalanche Andretti awarded highest level of FIA environmental accreditation

Avalanche Andretti Formula E has been awarded the highest level of the FIA’s Environmental Accreditation program following an audit of its Environmental Management System in March 2022.

In August 2021, the team was certified in accordance with the ISO 14001 international environmental management standard (EMS), an internationally agreed standard that sets out particular requirements. The FIA’s Three Star Environmental Accreditation certification is another program specific to motorsport that helps to encourage stakeholders to measure and enhance their environmental performance.

“We are delighted that the Avalanche Andretti Formula E team has earned the FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation,” said Andretti CEO and Chairman Michael Andretti.

“Our entry into Formula E was an important step for us to learn and achieve more when it comes to sustainability. Andretti Autosport continues to use our participation in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship as a springboard to help progress our sustainability strategy as a business and in our individual teams across multiple series around the globe.”

This announcement follows Andretti Autosport’s newest internal initiative ‘We Think Green’: a campaign with a goal of certifying the team’s operations model in sustainable practices. This program starts with employees, and speaks to the core values of preserving the legacy of Andretti Autosport, fostering a culture of innovation, upholding integrity through compliance in environmental legislation, and remaining accountable to environmental protection, including pollution prevention. The focus is not on environmental management alone, but also on continuously improving existing processes and procedures and laying the foundations for operating in a sustainable fashion.

“The ISO 14001 and FIA Three-Star Environmental accreditation allows us to join the rest of the paddock in fully supporting the main mission of Formula E,” said Roger Griffiths, Team Principal, Avalanche Andretti Formula E.

“The team has put in a considerable amount of work to ensure we achieved the FIA standard but also to push the boundaries in other areas such as designing our team kit with recyclable materials and using minimal material-waste in our design of the Season 8 livery. We will continue to review our progress and procedures as a team to ensure we are making positive decisions around our environmental impact.”