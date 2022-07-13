TV ratings: Atlanta, Austria

NASCAR’s run on the USA network gained some some momentum last weekend. The NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville averaged a 1.51 Nielsen rating and 2.626 million household viewers, according to numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. That was up from the 1.47/2.5m that watched this race on the same weekend last year on now-defunct NBCSN. It also improved on the previous week’s USA Cup telecast at Road America (1.15/1.93m).

The Xfinity Series didn’t follow that pattern, though, as Saturday’s USA telecast from Atlanta averaged a 0.51/828,000, down from a 0.62/1.1m for last year’s race on NBCSN.

Formula 1 continued its run of event-best numbers with ESPN2’s telecast of the Austrian Grand Prix, which averaged an 0.58/1.066m viewers, up fractionally from last year’s 0.57/980K, although the 2021 race ran on flagship ESPN. This was the largest U.S. TV viewership on record for a Formula 1 race held in Austria, ESPN says, adding that the season average through 11 races of 1.3m viewers is up 34% over 2021’s average at the same point (965K). It also nearly equaled NASCAR’s share of the 18-49-demo again, with the Atlanta Cup race averaging 480,000 viewers in that age group and Austria F1 472K.

Round 4 of the six-race Camping World SRX Series from Nashville on CBS averaged 0.63/981,000, fractionally up on the previous week’s 0.61/975K but like the first three SRX events it was down from last year’s SRX race on this weekend (0.74/1.28m).

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series visited Mid-Ohio for the first time on Saturday and averaged 0.36/627,000 viewers on FS1, all but unchanged from the last Saturday Trucks outing at Knoxville (0.39/625,000).