Rasmussen and Robb make IndyCar testing debuts

Andretti Indy Lights race winner Christian Rasmussen (pictured above) and teammate Sting Ray Robb split their first day in an Indy car on Tuesday, with Robb taking the morning at Mid-Ohio and Rasmussen climbing in for the afternoon.

Using the No. 98 Andretti Honda for the task, the American turned 62 laps and before handing over to the Dane who completed 56. Both lapped in the 1m08s range; pole for the July 3 race was a 1m06.7s lap set by Pato O’Ward on Firestone’s faster alternate tires.

“My initial expectation was that it would be a rocket ship that was glued to the ground, and it was like that,” Robb told RACER. “It was very easy to drive and I would say the Indy Lights car does a good job of getting you prepared for this.”

Robb (pictured below), an Indy Lights sophomore who holds second in the championship on the strength of five podiums, says the outing was smooth and welcoming.

“One of the cool things is my engineer, Ron Barhorst, who is my Indy Lights engineer, got to engineer me for the day,” he added. “And one of the mechanics on the car was my roommate who I grew up with in Idaho, so there was a really familiar feel to everything.”

The 2020 Indy Pro 2000 champion left the track with a renewed belief that he’s ready for IndyCar if the opportunity presents itself next year.

“I think today confirmed that,” he said. “Had the test been last year, I would not have felt that way, but this was great. I walked out of Mid-Ohio with a lot of confidence. I do think it would be a good move for me next year, and it’s too early in the silly season to see where everything lines up. Our focus is to win the championship to see what’s there for us next season.”