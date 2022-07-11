Schumacher takes lessons from battles with Hamilton in Austria

Mick Schumacher says his battles with Lewis Hamilton in the Austrian Grand Prix taught him he should fear no driver in Formula 1.

Schumacher found himself in a number of fights with the seven-time world champion during the weekend, eventually losing out in a long tussle in the Sprint but overtaking Hamilton early in the grand prix. After securing his second consecutive point-scoring result with a sixth place, Schumacher believes he has the potential to race against anybody on the grid.

“I think the main thing that I learned is that everybody’s human,” Schumacher said. “Everybody makes mistakes and everybody, when they’re under pressure, at some time gets to a point where they do make mistakes. That, I think, is important to me to know that and not be afraid about fighting with anybody out there.”

Losing out to Hamilton in the Sprint meant Schumacher finished ninth, just outside the points, but he moved forward on Sunday and ended up two places ahead of teammate Kevin Magnussen after a very strong drive to score for the second weekend in a row.

“I felt very confident with the car,” he said. “The tires obviously didn’t last quite as long as we anticipated and therefore we reverted to a two-stop, but I think that we showed great pace out there, which is what we wanted to do at the beginning of this weekend and it felt like we did.

“It’s great. I think we’re now at 10 points, which is quite nice – it would have been 12 if at Silverstone we would have been P7! But jokes aside, it’s great for the team, a double-points finish again. Twice in a row, which is not been really anticipated in some ways, so it’s a refreshing change.”

While his demeanor was very different on Sunday night compared to after the Sprint, Schumacher insisted his earlier frustration hadn’t been due to missing out on points himself.

“I think (on Saturday) I was mainly angry because I felt like we lost points as a team and every point in Formula 1 is valuable,” he said. “So I was a bit mad that we just didn’t manage to get that point.”