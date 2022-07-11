15-car field set for IMSA's GT-only visit to Lime Rock

The entry list for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s first GT-only round of the season at Lime Rock Park features 15 cars: six in GTD Pro and nine in GTD.

The GTD Pro grid remains largely unchanged with the exception of the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC-F GT3. Ben Barnicoat is currently the only confirmed driver. Jack Hawksworth, who was injured in a motocross accident before Detroit, is not listed.

Toyota factory driver Kamui Kobayashi filled in for the Briton at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, but he is scheduled to compete in a Super Formula race at Fuji on the same weekend as IMSA’s event at Lime Rock Park. Kyle Kirkwood, who raced with the team at Belle Isle, is slated for his normal ride in the NTT IndyCar Series in Toronto.

Meanwhile, in GTD three cars return to the paddock after skipping CTMP: The No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche; the No. 32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes; and the No. 39 Carbahn with Peregrine Racing Lamborghini.

Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow in the No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 lead the Sprint Cup Championship while Steven McAleer and the No. 32 Team Korthoff Mercedes lead the overall championship.

The No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, fresh off a win at its home track, leads the GTD Pro championship with Mathieu Jaminet and Matt Campbell.

In addition to the WeatherTech Series’ 15 cars, the Michelin Pilot Challenge series will see 35 cars line up on the grid. Grand Sport has 23 cars entered and TCR has 12. Michael Lewis and Taylor Hagler lead the TCR championship, but Robert Wickens and Mark Wilkins are going for their third consecutive win.

Alan Brynjolfsson and Trent Hindman lead the GS championship with their No. 7 Volt Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT4.

Track action is condensed into a two-day event with both the MPC and WeatherTech races slated for Saturday, July 16. Practice and qualifying for both series are scheduled for Friday.