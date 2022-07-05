McLaren's FE program won't impact LMDh/GTP decision

McLaren Racing’s upcoming debut in the FIA Formula E series will have no impact on whether the company decides to commission a new LMDh/GTP program.

“No, it definitely doesn’t,” McLaren CEO Zak Brown told RACER. “It definitely isn’t off the table.”

Prior to entering Formula E, Brown spoke about picking between the two options, and with the team set to take part in the 2022-2023 Formula E championship, talk of the company’s interest in building a hybrid prototype capable of racing in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the FIA World Endurance Championship has diminished.

The addition of McLaren to a growing number of LMDh/GTP manufacturers that includes Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche for the formula’s launch in 2023, and Lamborghini in 2024, would take the category out to six manufacturers if and when the British marque were to commit to the formula.

“Conversations on doing LMDh/GTP are very active,” Brown said. “The interest is very high. It’s more a question of when than if. So that’s not a ‘yes,’ and there’s nothing definitive on our doing it, yet, but it’s trending in the right direction.”