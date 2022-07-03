Reddick win shifts playoff grid

Tyler Reddick became lucky number 13 Sunday as far as different race winners go in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Reddick is looking at his second consecutive playoff berth by beating Chase Elliott at Road America. And his win shifts the playoff grid with his Richard Childress Racing team jumping above the cutline while pushing former series champion Kevin Harvick (pictured above) below it.

Harvick has made the playoffs each year of the elimination era (eight seasons) and won the championship in its inaugural season. In five of those eight years, Harvick qualified for the Championship 4. Without a win last year, it was the first time Harvick didn’t lock into the playoffs with a win.

Harvick, his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola, Erik Jones, and Austin Dillon are the first four drivers below the cutline. Harvick and Almirola were in the playoffs last year.

Four drivers are set for their first playoff appearance: Ross Chastain, Chase Briscoe, Daniel Suarez and Austin Cindric.

Here is the updated playoff grid after Road America and with eight races left in the regular season:

1. Chase Elliott (2 wins; 13 playoff points)

2. Ross Chastain (2 wins; 13 playoff points)

3. William Byron (2 wins; 13 playoff points)

4. Joey Logano (2 wins; 12 playoff points)

5. Denny Hamlin (1 win; 12 playoff points)

6. Kyle Larson (1 win; 7 playoff points)

7. Tyler Reddick (1 win; 7 playoff points)

8. Kurt Busch (1 win; 7 playoff points)

9. Chase Briscoe (1 win; 7 playoff points)

10. Daniel Suarez (1 win; 7 playoff points)

11. Kyle Busch (1 win; 6 playoff points)

12. Alex Bowman (1 win; 6 playoff points)

13. Austin Cindric (1 win; 6 playoff points)

14. Ryan Blaney +112 above the cutline

15. Martin Truex Jr. +61 above the cutline

16. Christopher Bell +20 above the cutline

—-

17. Kevin Harvick -20 points

18. Aric Almirola -47 points

19. Erik Jones -85 points

20. Austin Dillon -94 points