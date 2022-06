Vintage Sports Car Club of America (VSCCA) and Vintage Racer Group (VRG) joined forces once again for their 9th annual Vintage Motorsports Festival last weekend at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Northeastern Connecticut.

More than 100 entries filled out the paddock as the weather was picturesque throughout the weekend. VM contributor and ace photographer Bill Stoler made the trip to take in and share the sights.

View the full gallery at VintageMotorsport.com.