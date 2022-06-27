Foyt to stick with three cars for Mid-Ohio

A.J. Foyt Racing will continue fielding its three-car team – for now.

Despite rumors to the contrary, team president Larry Foyt confirmed in a text to RACER that the Nos. 4, 11, and 14 entries will be on track this weekend with drivers Dalton Kellett, Tatiana Calderon and Kyle Kirkwood at Mid-Ohio as the NTT IndyCar Series season crosses its halfway point.

Questions on sponsorship for the Nos. 11 and 14 Chevys, and whether the No. 11 will continue with Calderon after Mid-Ohio, were not answered.

As RACER first chronicled in May, timely payments from primary sponsor Rokit have been subject to uncertainty, and if the latest intel is correct, some — but not all — of the past-due payments have been made.

In a recent interview with Foyt, Rokit was cited as expressing its desire to continue next season in the same primary role, but it’s unclear how the Nos. 11 and 14 will be branded this weekend, or if adequate funding will materialize to keep Calderon and the No. 11 Chevy on the grid beyond Mid-Ohio.

With Foyt’s growing relationship with Indy Lights front-runner Benjamin Pedersen, the Danish-American driver has been mentioned as a possibility to make his IndyCar race debut with the team in the No. 11 car — provided it’s available — at one of the remaining road courses on the calendar.

Foyt’s two rookies in Kirkwood and Calderon have impressed this season, with the reigning Indy Lights champion and the No. 14 Chevy crew showing serious speed on occasion. Calderon, as well, with a lack of familiarity at most tracks she’s visited and a total absence of pre-season testing, has made rapid improvements and avoided many of the mistakes the other rookies have produced. Of the two, Kirkwood is guaranteed to leave at the end of the season to replace Alexander Rossi at Andretti Autosport, giving Foyt at least one seat to fill. Negotiations with Dalton Kellett, who joined the team in 2020 and pilots the No. 4 Chevy, to continue in 2023 are expected to take place before the end of the season.