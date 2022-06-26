Shute repeats at Pikes Peak as weather slows pace

On a cold and wet day at Pikes Peak, Robin Shute repeated as overall champion on “America’s Mountain” by taking his 2.1-liter turbo Honda-powered 2018 Wolf TSC-FS Unlimited class entry to the summit with a time of 10m09.525s to win overall at the 100th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. It was the British driver’s third win in four years at the “Race to the Clouds.”Although at least this year the full 12.42-mile course could be run rather than half of it like last year, slick conditions and poor visibility, especially near the 14,115-ft summit, held down Shute’s pace well below the 9m12.476s with which he won the 2019 edition of the race to the summit in the same car.



“Pretty tough with the conditions — some dense fog patches,” said Shute, who had been a firm favorite to repeat after setting the fastest qualifying run. “The last bit was kind of miserable; I was just idling up in third gear, trying to find the road — you’ve got some white lines on the sides and I was just keeping my eyes on those and hoping I could make it to the top.”

Click here to watch an onboard replay of Shute’s run, and an interview with him at the summit following the run.

Pikes Peak veteran David Donner set the second-fastest overall time with his Porsche Turbo S at 10m34.053s, while David Donohue was third overall and the winner in the Time Attack 1 class with a 10m35.830s in his 2019 Porsche GT2 RS Clubsport.

Additional class winners included Codie Vahsholtz in Open Wheel (10m38.259s), Rhys Millen in Pikes Peak Open (10m52.664s) and Cam Ingram in Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy for Porsche GT4 Clubsport cars (11m22.691s).

Other notable runners included Jeff Zwart, who was racing at Pikes Peak for the 17th time. Zwart’s 10m58.928s with his 2019 Porsche 935/19 ranked second in Time Attack 1 and seventh overall. And Pikes Peak legend Rod Millen returned to the mountain with the same Unlimited class 1998 Toyota Tacoma in which he took two of his five overall Pikes Peak victories. He finished third in Unlimited and eighth overall at 11m06.152s.

Click here to view the full unofficial results list.